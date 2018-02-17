Canada-raised goaltender Matt Dalton savours life and hockey in South Korea

GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Matt Dalton's journey comes full circle Sunday at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The 31-year-old goaltender from Clinton, Ont., is expected to start in goal for South Korea against Team Canada at the Gangneung Hockey Centre

Dalton, who moved to South Korea in 2014 and got his citizenship in 2016, has already experienced an emotional roller-coaster at the Games.

"It's been a lot of different feelings," he said in an interview prior to the Canada game. "It's been stressful, it's been exciting, it's been nervous. A bit of everything."

Dalton won kudos for stopping 38 shots in Korea's opening 2-1 loss to the Czech Republic. The hometown fans had something to celebrate as Minho Cho scored Korea's first ever Olympic hockey goal.

"It gives you goosebumps," Dalton said of the experience. "I still remember the feeling on the ice ... It was special. I was glad I got to be a part of it."

Saturday's 8-0 loss to Switzerland proved less memorable — he was pulled in the third period after giving up five goals on 27 shots.

He is one of seven North Americans on a Korean team that is just finding its feet. When former NHLer Jim Paek, Korea's Canada-raised coach, took over the program four years ago, the squad didn't have a skate sharpener or a glove dryer.

Dalton, who was drawn to Korea partially by the Olympics, says the team is still learning.

"I think everyone knows the situation, who we are we, what we're doing. We're just trying to give our team a chance to be in the game and hopefully maybe we can steal one out some time."

Dalton played collegiate hockey at Bemidji State from 2007 to 2009 before joining the Boston Bruins organization. He dressed for the Bruins a couple of times but didn't play, spending two seasons in the AHL.

Dalton then spent three seasons in the KHL before moving to Korea where he plays for Anyang Halla of the so-called Asian League Ice Hockey in the suburbs of Seoul.

The chance to play in Korea came through a contact he met at a summer camp in London, Ont. His contract had expired and he was looking for "something different."

Dalton has not regretted the move.

"It's been an amazing experience, some of the best years of my life," he said.

Life in Korea is good. Dalton, whose wife and 10-1/2-month son are here with him, enjoys his teammates and says the city is more westernized than people might think.

He calls it a fairly easy transition, although he acknowledges the Korean language is daunting.

Other Canadians on the team are defencemen Bryan Young of Ennismore, Ont., Eric Regan of Whitby, Ont., and Alex Plante of Brandon, Man., and forwards Brock Radunske of Kitchener, Ont., and Michael Swift of Peterborough, Ont.

Plante, Radunske and Young were Edmonton Oiler draft choices.

The Korean roster also includes American winger Mike Testwuide.