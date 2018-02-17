Canada's Alex Harvey pulls out of 4x10 km cross-country skiing relay

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Canadian cross-country skier Alex Harvey has pulled out of Sunday's 4x10 kilometre relay at the Winter Games.

The 29-year-old has been seeking Canada's first Olympic medal in men's cross-country. He was listed to compete in six disciplines — four individual and two team — in Pyeongchang.

Toronto's Len Valjas, Graeme Killick of Fort McMurray, Alta., Russell Kennedy of Canmore, Alta., and Knute Johnsgaard of Whitehorse will now compete in the 4x10km.

Harvey is still scheduled to participate in the team sprint with Valjas on Wednesday along with the 50 km mass start next Saturday. He's the world champion in the 50 km freestyle.

The Saint-Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., native has had two top-10 finishes at the Games. He finished eighth in the skiathlon but then failed to make it out of the qualifications in the sprint classic and placed 32nd.