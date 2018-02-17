Canada's halftime report card at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Five gold, five silver and five bronze medals marked a stout first-half performance by Canada's Olympic team in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Contending for the top of the overall medal table was the stated goal by the Canadian Olympic Committee.

Canada ranked third Saturday behind frontrunner Norway (21) and Germany (16).

The Canadian Press predicted 29 medals (9 gold, 10 silver, 10 bronze) for Canada in Pyeongchang.

The good: Moguls skier Mikael Kingsbury, short tracker Sam Girard, speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen, mixed doubles curlers Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris and the figure skating team winning gold.

The bad: No medals in the men's 1,500 metres in short track or women's snowboard slopestyle, as well as a rough 0-3 start by Rachel Homan's curling team before winning its first game.

Ones to watch in the second half: Snowboarders Maxence Parrot, Mark McMorris in big air; ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir; Kaillie Humphries in women's bobsleigh; cross-country skier Alex Harvey in the 50k; freestyle skiers Cassie Sharpe, Mike Riddle in halfpipe; men's short track relay team.