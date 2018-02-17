Canada's Koe drops second straight game at Olympics after 8-6 loss to Swiss

GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Canadian curler Kevin Koe fell to 4-2 at the Winter Olympics on Sunday after an 8-6 loss to Switzerland.

It was the Calgary skip's second straight defeat in the tournament after a 5-2 loss to Sweden on Saturday.

Benoit Schwarz, Switzerland's vice skip who throws fourth, scored four points in the opening end for a commanding early lead. Schwarz's big score was setup by a missed shot from Koe.

"I thought the start sucked. What more can you say?" said Koe, who is from Calgary. "You give up four in the first end, especially missing the way I did. That was the game."

Although Koe came back with a deuce in the second end, the Swiss kept adding to their lead with the Canadians unable to gain any ground.

Canada and Switzerland are tied for second in the standings.

Sweden is first at 5-0 while Japan is 3-2. The top four teams move on to the semifinals.

"I'd be more worried if we weren't playing well," said Koe. "We played a great game other than my one big miss. Everything is close and the guys are throwing it good. It's not like we are out there missing a lot of shots and worried about the ice and everything.

"We have a good read on the ice so I'm not worried. We just got to pick it up a hair for the second half."

The Canadian men face the United States on Monday.