Derick Brassard has goal, two assists to lead Senators past Rangers 6-3

OTTAWA — Derick Brassard had a goal and two assists as the Ottawa Senators defeated the New York Rangers 6-3 on Saturday afternoon.

Matt Duchene and Mark Stone both added a goal and an assist for Ottawa (21-27-9), which has won two straight games. Craig Anderson also stopped 35 shots while Johnny Oduya, Magnus Paajarvi and Thomas Chabot also scored.

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist allowed five goals on 27 shots and was replaced by Brandon Halverson with 13 minutes to play in the game. Halverson stopped five of the six shots he faced.

It was Chabot’s wraparound goal off Nick Holden's skate at 7:27 of the third which put Ottawa ahead 5-2 that was the straw that broke Lundqvist’s back.

Michael Grabner, with two, and Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers (27-27-5), who've lost three straight and have just five wins in their past 18 games.

Grabner scored his second of the game at 14:49 of the third period cutting the Rangers' deficit to 5-3. But Paajarvi scored at 17:15 to give the Senators their 6-3 advantage.

Stone opened the scoring at 1:03 of the first when he beat Lundqvist from the slot after taking a pass from Brassard, who was behind the Rangers’ goal. It was Stone’s first goal in eight games and his fourth contest back after missing nine with an injury.

Oduya made it 2-0 by beating Lundqvist from the right faceoff circle at 12:07. Oduya moved in from the point and took a pass from captain Erik Karlsson.

The Rangers responded before the end of the period. Michael Grabner chopped at a puck at the top of the crease and just barely put it past Anderson, who got a piece of the puck, cutting Ottawa's lead to 2-1 at 16:01.

Duchene restored Ottawa's two-goal lead at 11:59 of the second, tipping a Cody Ceci point shot past Lundqvist. Zibanejad split the Senators' defence and avoided an Anderson poke check to score at 16:31 but Brassard countered at 18:53 redirecting a Mark Borowiecki pass past Lundqvist.