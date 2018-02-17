Five things to watch Monday at the Winter Games

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir begin their final Olympic ice dance competition on Monday and Laurie Blouin returns to the mountain for the women's big air event. Here are five things to watch:

SAVE THE LAST DANCE — Tessa Virtue of London, Ont., and Scott Moir of Ilderton, Ont., skate their short dance as the ice dance competition begins. The Pyeongchang Games will be their third and final Olympics after they won gold as the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and silver in 2014 in Sochi, Russia. They've also won silver (2014) and gold (2018) in the team event.

---

RUSSIAN REMATCH — Canada's women's hockey team will look at advance to the gold-medal game when it takes on a team of Russian athletes competing under the Olympic flag. Canada defeated the Russians 5-0 in its opening preliminary-round game. Canada has advanced to every final since women's hockey made its Olympic debut in 1998 and has won gold at the last four Games.

---

HAWAIIAN STYLE — Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., is at the helm of one of Canada's three two-man bobsled entries. But the medal hopeful spent part of his childhood as far away from the bobsled track as you could imagine. Kripps was born in Hawaii, and his family split time between the sunny state and coastal B.C. before permanently planting roots in Canada.

---

THE AIR UP THERE — Big air snowboard competition makes its Olympic debut with two women's qualification runs. Canada will be represented by Laurie Blouin of Stoneham, Que., Spencer O'Brien of Courtenay, B.C., and Brooke Voigt of Fort McMurray, Alta. Blouin won a sliver medal in slopestyle at these Games after overcoming a head injury sustained in training. The big air competition sees snowboarders launch themselves off a 49-metre, 40-degree angle ramp and perform gravity-defying tricks.

---