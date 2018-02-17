Holden Cattoni's 11-point effort leads Roughnecks over Stealth 20-12

CALGARY — Holden Cattoni had five goals and six assists and Curtis Dickson scored four times with three helpers as the Calgary Roughnecks downed the Vancouver Stealth 20-12 on Friday in National Lacrosse League play.

Wesley Berg had three goals and seven points and Tyler Pace netted a hat trick to go along with two assists for the Roughnecks (4-5), who got singles from Ryan Martel, Riley Loewen, Zach Currier, Mitch Wilde and Chad Cummings.

Corey Small scored four times for the Stealth (1-9). Tony Malcom had three goals, Brandon Clelland struck twice while Rhys Duch had a goal and seven assists. Brandon Goodwin and Andrew Suitor rounded out the offence with a goal each.