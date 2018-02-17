King of large hill, Stoch wins Olympic gold in ski jumping
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — After missing the podium a week ago, defending Olympic champion Kamil Stoch came up big on the large hill.
The 30-year-old Polish ski jumper had leaps of 135 and 136.5
Normal hill gold
Stoch, who won both the normal and large hill golds in Sochi, had to settle for fourth behind Wellinger, Johann Andre Forfang and Johansson on the normal hill.
"During the normal hill final, I was feeling OK but couldn't find my best jumps," Stoch said. "Today, I did truly my best ski jumping and these were the best jumps I could do."
First overall in the World Cup standings, Stoch was the
He won his second straight Four Hills tournament in Bischofshofen, Austria, on Jan. 6 to become only the second ski jumper in the long history of the sport to win all four stages of the prestigious event.
The final was so close, Stoch wasn't sure if he had won after completing his second jump. Wellinger had a longer jump of 142
With a gold and a silver, the 22-year-old Wellinger is putting on quite a performance in his second Olympics.
"I thought my second jump was really nice," Wellinger said. "I had a chance with the headwind but after Kamil made his jump I knew he had won. I will now fight for a medal in the team event."
Johansson, with his trademark handlebar
"I'm getting more and more confidence with each jump,' Johansson said. "The whole team is doing well and I'm really enjoying this Olympics."
Japanese veteran Noriaki Kasai, the 2014 large hill silver
___
More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org