Lakers' Channing Frye has appendectomy in Cleveland

LOS ANGELES — Lakers forward Channing Frye has undergone an appendectomy.

The team announced Saturday that its new acquisition had the laparoscopic procedure Friday night in Cleveland.

The Lakers say Frye will be re-evaluated after he returns to Los Angeles next weekend.

Frye was spending the All-Star break in Ohio with his family. He was with the Cavaliers before being traded to the Lakers on Feb. 8 along with Isaiah Thomas in exchange for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr.

Frye is averaging 4.8 points and 2.4 rebounds per game this season. He has appeared in one game for the Lakers.

"I'm pretty sure (now) that i got my appendix removed I'll be able to dunk at least 3xs a month now!" Frye tweeted, with the hashtag ItWasWeighingMeDown.

___