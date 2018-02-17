Meghan Agosta brings Vancouver streets with her on her fourth Olympic journey

There was a time when Meghan Agosta fretted over her ice time and power-play minutes on the Canadian women's hockey team.

But settling domestic disputes, attending suicides and even pulling her gun on occasion has a way of pivoting priorities.

Agosta still loves hockey, especially when she's wearing the Maple Leaf.

Playing in her fourth Winter Olympics — and pursuing a fourth career gold medal — Agosta possesses a wisdom she couldn't have had when she won her third.

Her last three years as a constable in the Vancouver Police Department accelerated an adulthood that, in the eyes of Canadian hockey fans, felt like it began at the 2006 Olympics where she scored a hat trick on her 19th birthday.

Agosta turned 31 on Monday.

"In becoming a police officer, I have seen a lot of people who are down and out, who aren't as fortunate as we are as athletes," Agosta said. "We're representing Canada, we're travelling the world, we're playing the game that we love.

"Looking back, being a younger player, you always wonder 'why am I not on that line, why am I not playing specialty teams?' You have all this 'why, why, why?'

"In fact, you should be grateful for where you are and realizing 'Maybe I need to work a little bit harder on this.' And just continue proving to the coaching staff that you are that kind of go-to player.

"Enjoy the time you have here because you never know when it's going to be your last, especially with my career. You do never know when it is going to be your last."

After helping the Canadian women win gold in 2014, Agosta stepped away from the national team for a year to attend Vancouver's police academy.

She already had strong hockey ties to the city, having helped Canada to gold in 2010 there with a tournament-leading nine goals and six assists in five games. Agosta was named tournament MVP in Vancouver.

After graduating from the academy, Agosta juggled shift work while training and skating at odd hours of the day and night in order to continue playing for Canada.

She took a leave from policing this winter in order to represent Canada in Pyeongchang, South Korea. On Thursday, she scored her 16th career goal to move into second all-time behind Canada's Hayley Wickenheiser (18).

Agosta feels the sacrifices she's made to stay at the highest level of her game has made her a better player.

"I'm very proud of myself for doing that, but the stuff that I've learned about myself the last three years, I bring that to the table here and I can be that leader that Hockey Canada is looking for," Agosta said.

Her childhood dream of becoming a police officer always ran parallel to her hockey ambitions. Agosta graduated from Mercyhurst in 2011 with a degree in criminology.

She wants eventually to work with the canine unit, but the dogs will have to wait while Agosta earns her stripes on the streets.

And yes, Agosta says she's been recognized as a famous hockey player while making an arrest.

"I have to say I have pulled my gun," Agosta said. "There's only specific times you would have to. I've dealt with really crazy situations where I have been to different gun calls, I have been to home invasions.

"It's kind of crazy to think because when you think of policing, you don't realize how dangerous a job it really is, but I absolutely love it and I wouldn't change my decision for anything.