QMJHL Roundup: Armada beats Tigres to extend point streak to 16 games

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Thomas Ethier scored twice as the league-leading Blainville-Boisbriand Armada extended their point streak, defeating the Victoriaville Tigres 5-2 on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Alex Barre-Boulet, Joel Teasdale and Alexandre Alain also scored for the Armada (40-9-5), who are 13-0-3 on their current run.

Simon Lafrance and Vitalii Abramov found the back of the net for the Tigres (31-20-6), who have dropped back-to-back games.

Emile Samson made 21 saves for Blainville-Boisbriand as Tristan Cote-Cazenave allowed four goals on 20 shots before giving way to Anthony Morrone, who made 10 saves in 31:56 of relief for Victoriaville.

The Armada went 1 for 3 on the power play while the Tigres scored once on seven chances with the man advantage.

---

MOOSEHEADS 12 WILDCATS 5

HALIFAX — Benoit-Olivier Groulx had two goals and three assists and Filip Zadina had two goals and two helpers as the Mooseheads handed Moncton its fifth loss in a row.

Otto Somppi and Connor Moynihan had two goals and an assists apiece while Jake Ryczek, Jared McIsaac and Raphael Lavoie each scored once and set up two more for Halifax (36-13-7). Arnaud Durandeau also scored while Alexis Gravel made 32 saves for the win.

Daniil Miromanov had a goal and three assists to pace the Wildcats (23-26-8), who also got goals from Dylan Seitz, Nicholas Welsh, Casey Fox and James Phelan. Mark Grametbauer combined with Matthew Waite for 26 saves in a losing cause.

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 2 TITAN 1 (OT)

SYDNEY, N.S. — Tyler Hylland scored at 1:07 of overtime as Cape Breton snapped Acadie-Bathurst's four-game winning streak.

Jordan Ty Fournier also scored for the Screaming Eagles (26-23-6). Kyle Jessiman made 30 saves for the win.

Jeffrey Truchon-Viel was the lone scorer for the Titan (33-14-9). Joseph Murdaca turned aside 25 shots in defeat.

---

REMPARTS 2 VOLTIGEURS 0

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Antoine Samuel stopped 35 shots as Quebec shut out the Voltigeurs.

Matthew Grouchy and Jesse Sutton supplied the offence for the Remparts (31-21-5).

Olivier Rodrigue stopped 19-of-21 shots for Drummondville (36-16-3), losers of three straight.

---

OLYMPIQUES 5 DRAKKAR 4

GATINEAU, Que. — Shawn Boudrias scored twice as the Olympiques beat Baie-Comeau to improve to 5-0-2 in their last seven games.

Alex Breton, Olivier Plourde and Giordano Finoro also scored for Gatineau (29-20-6). Tristan Berube made 25 saves for the victory.

Jordan Martel struck twice while Shawn Element and Gabriel Fortier had the others for the Drakkar (23-27-5). Francis Leclerc made 17 saves in defeat.

Gatineau's Gabriel Bilodeau was ejected at the four-minute mark of the first period after taking a major for checking to the head.

---

OCEANIC 2 SAGUENEENS 0

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Colten Ellis made 20 saves as the Oceanic blanked Chicoutimi for their fourth straight victory.

Mathieu Nadeau and Anthony Gagnon scored for Rimouski (35-14-6).

Zachary Bouthillier turned aside 30 shots for the Sagueneens (22-27-4).

---

ISLANDERS 2 HUSKIES 1

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Hunter Drew scored the winner at 5:45 of the third period to lift Charlottetown over the Huskies.

Matthew Welsh made 37 saves while Keith Getson also scored for the Islanders (30-21-4).

Peter Abbandonato replied for Rouyn-Noranda (32-16-8). Samuel Harvey turned away 35 shots in defeat.

---

PHOENIX 5 CATARACTES 4 (OT)

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Marek Zachar scored at 2:42 of overtime as Sherbrooke downed the Cataractes.

Luke Green, Mathieu Olivier, Samuel Poulin and Yaroslav Alexeyev also scored for the Phoenix (24-22-11), which got 25 saves from Brendan Cregan.

Anthony Imbeault paced Shawinigan (16-34-5) with a pair of goals while Vasily Glotov and Alex Plamondon also scored. Mathieu Bellemare stopped 28 shots in a losing cause.

---

FOREURS 3 SEA DOGS 2 (OT)

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Ivan Kozlov scored just 29 seconds into overtime as the Foreurs halted an eight-game losing streak with a win over Saint John.

Adam Cheezo and Nathan Hudgin also scored for Val-d'Or (19-32-4). Mathieu Marquis made 35 saves for the victory.

Ostap Safin scored twice in the final three minutes of regulation just to force extra time scored for the last-place Sea Dogs (13-32-10). Alex D'Orio made 33 saves in defeat.

---