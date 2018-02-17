QMJHL Roundup: Olivier Galipeau scores winner, Titan edge Screaming Eagles 5-4

SYDNEY, N.S. — Olivier Galipeau scored his second of the night 42 seconds into overtime as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan edged the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles 5-4 on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Cole Rafuse also scored twice while Liam Murphy had the other for the Titan (34-14-9), who improved to 5-0-1 in its last six games. Evan Fitzpatrick made 20 saves for the victory.

Phelix Martineau, Brooklyn Kalmikov, Mathias Laferriere and Noah Laaouan had a goal apiece for the Screaming Eagles (26-23-7), who got 22 saves from Kyle Jessiman.

Acadie-Bathurst's Jeffrey Truchon-Viel was given a major and game misconduct for checking to the head at 11:57 of the first period.

Both clubs went 1 for 3 on the power play.

---

DRAKKAR 7 CATARACTES 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Bradley Lalonde had two goals and an assist and Francis Leclerc made 30 saves as Baie-Comeau downed the Cataractes.

Christopher Benoit scored once and set up two more while Edouard St-Laurent, Gabriel Fortier, Shawn Element and Luke Kirwan also scored for the Drakkar (24-27-5).

Shawinigan (16-35-5) goals came from Jeremy Martin and Anthony Imbeault. Lucas Fitzpatrick combined with Mathieu Bellemare for 24 saves in a losing cause.

---

ISLANDERS 4 FOREURS 3 (OT)

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Pierre-Olivier Joseph struck at 2:28 of overtime to lift Charlottetown over the Foreurs.

Sullivan Sparkes, Brett Budgell and Pascal Aquin also scored for the Islanders (31-21-4). Matthew Welsh made 26 saves for the victory.

Nathan Hudgin had a pair of goals and Maxim Mizyurin had the other for Val-d'Or (19-32-5). Mathieu Marquis turned away 36 shots in defeat.

---

HUSKIES 5 SEA DOGS 3

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Alexis Arsenault scored the eventual winner late in the second and Peter Abbandonato had three assists as the Huskies handed Saint John its fourth loss in a row.

Mathieu Boucher, Samuel Naud, Tommy Beaudoin and Justin Bergeron also scored for Rouyn-Noranda (33-16-8). Zachary Emond made 17 saves for the win.

Matthew Williams did what he could for the last-place Sea Dogs (13-33-10), stopping 55-of-60 shots. Ben Reid, Robbie Burt and Ostap Safin supplied the offence.

---