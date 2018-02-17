Short-track medals and Chan's finale highlight Day 8 in Pyeongchang

From a pair of medals in short-track speedskating to the end of an era in men's figure skating, here are five things to know from Day 8 of competition at the Pyeongchang Winter Games:

GOLDEN GIRARD — Canada's Samuel Girard won gold in men's 1,000-metre short-track speedskating in his Olympic debut. The Ferland-et-Boilleau, Que., native had finished fourth in his semifinal but advanced when fellow Canadian Charles Hamelin of Sainte-Julie, Que., was assessed a penalty. The 21-year-old Girard finished just off the podium earlier in the Games in the 1,500.

BOUTIN DOES IT AGAIN — Short-track speedskater Kim Boutin captured her second bronze medal of the Winter Games after finishing third in the women's 1,500 metres. The Sherbrooke, Que., native was able to work her way through a crowded seven-skater field. Marianne St-Gelais of Saint-Felicien, Que., failed to qualify for the final after she was penalized in her semifinal.

FAREWELL CHAN — Patrick Chan's final Olympic appearance ended with a ninth-place finish. The three-time world champion from Toronto closed out his competitive career by scoring 173.42 points and 263.43 overall while skating to Jeff Buckley's "Hallelujah." Chan came out of retirement for the Games and goes back into retirement with gold in the team event in Pyeongchang, and a pair of silvers from the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

NO DICE IN SHOOTOUT — Canada was able to beat goalie Pavel Francouz only once in the shootout as it fell 3-2 to the Czech Republic in men's hockey action. The extra-time loss was the first for Canada after coming off a win over Switzerland in its opener. Mason Raymond and Rene Bourque scored first-period goals for Canada, which wraps up preliminary-round play Sunday against South Korea.