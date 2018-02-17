Sweden hands Canada its first men's curling loss at Pyeongchang Games

GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Kevin Koe and Canada's men's Olympic curling team suffered its first loss at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, falling 5-2 to Sweden on Saturday.

Sweden did most of its damage in the middle frames, scoring two in the fifth end and stealing another deuce in the sixth.

Niklas Edin's team stole another in the eighth and held Canada scoreless down the stretch.

Koe's Calgary foursome scored two in the second end for their only points of the match.

Sweden (5-0) now sits alone in first place in the men's standings, followed by Canada (4-1). Switzerland is third at 3-2 while the United States and Japan are next at 2-2.

The top four teams advance to the playoffs.

Koe and teammates Marc Kennedy, Brent Laing and Ben Hebert are trying to bring a men's Olympic curling title back to Canada for a fourth straight Games.