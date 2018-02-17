Toronto Argonauts dip into free agency to sign defensive back Yell
TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts signed American defensive back Ronnie Yell to a one-year contract Saturday.
Yell, 26, became a free agent Tuesday.
Yell joins the Argos after four seasons with the B.C. Lions. The five-foot-10, 185-pound Los Angeles native appeared in 61 career games, registering 168 tackles,three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and seven interceptions.
Yell started all 18 regular-season games with B.C. last year, recording 64 tackles and three interceptions, both career highs.
“In four years in the league, Ronnie has developed into a consistent playmaker in the secondary and we are thrilled to welcome him to Toronto,” Argos GM Jim Popp said in a statement.