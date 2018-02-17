Watching the Winter Games: A look at Olympic TV highlights
Here's a look at Monday night TV highlights at the Pyeongchang Olympics (schedule subject to change, all times ET):
CBC
1:30 a.m. – Curling: Men's ninth draw, Canada vs U.S.A., joined in progress
2:45 a.m. – Figure Skating: Ice dance (short program) encore
3:15 a.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Women's half pipe encore
4 a.m. – Snowboarding: Women's Big Air qualifying encore
4:45 a.m. – Figure Skating: Ice Dance (short program) encore.
6 a.m. – Long Track Speed Skating: Women's team pursuit qualifying
6:30 a.m. – Bobsleigh: Men's two-man heat No. 3, joined in progress
8 a.m. – Bobsleigh: Men's two-man heat No, 4 joined in progress
9 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Women's second semifinal joined in progress
9:30 a.m. – Ski Jumping: Men's large hill final encore
10:30 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Womens first semifinal, Canada vs Switzerland or Olympic Athletes from Russia reprise
12 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey
3 p.m. – Olympic Games Afternoon: Figure skating ice-dance short program encore
5 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey encore
7 p.m. – Bobsleigh: Two-man final encore
8:30 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Women's halfpipe final
10 p.m. – Ice Hockey: Men's first playoff
12:45 a.m. – Figure Skating: Ice Dance free program encore
TSN
6 a.m. – Curling ninth draw, Teams TBD (TSN2)
7 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Women's second semifinal joined in progress (TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5)
12 p.m. – Olympic Games hockey (TSN1, TSN3, TSN5)
1 p.m. – Ice Hockey: Women's second semifinal encore (TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5)
4 p.m. – Olympic Games hockey encore (TSN4)
8 p.m. – Figure Skating: Ice Dance free program (TSN1, TSN3, TSN4)
8:30 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Women's halfpipe final (TSN2)
10 p.m. – Ice Hockey: Men's first playoff (TSN2)
10:30 p.m. – Figure Skating: Ice Dance free program joined in progress (TSN5)
12 a.m. – Curling: Women's 10th draw, Canada vs China (TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5)
Sportsnet
12 a.m. – Men's curling, ninth draw, Canada vs. USA
5:45 a.m. – Long track speed skating (featuring women's team Pursuit qualifying, men's 500-metre final)
8 a.m. – Ski Jumping: Men's team large hill final joined in progress
4 p.m. – Ice Hockey: Women's second semifinal encore (Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific)
7 p.m. – Curling: Men's 10th draw Canada vs. Japan
10:45 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Men's halfpipe qualification
Sportsnet One
7 p.m. – Curling: Men's 10th draw Canada vs. Japan
10:45 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Men's halfpipe qualification