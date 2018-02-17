Watching the Winter Games: A look at Olympic TV highlights

Here's a look at Monday night TV highlights at the Pyeongchang Olympics (schedule subject to change, all times ET):

CBC

1:30 a.m. – Curling: Men's ninth draw, Canada vs U.S.A., joined in progress

2:45 a.m. – Figure Skating: Ice dance (short program) encore

3:15 a.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Women's half pipe encore

4 a.m. – Snowboarding: Women's Big Air qualifying encore

4:45 a.m. – Figure Skating: Ice Dance (short program) encore.

6 a.m. – Long Track Speed Skating: Women's team pursuit qualifying

6:30 a.m. – Bobsleigh: Men's two-man heat No. 3, joined in progress

8 a.m. – Bobsleigh: Men's two-man heat No, 4 joined in progress

9 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Women's second semifinal joined in progress

9:30 a.m. – Ski Jumping: Men's large hill final encore

10:30 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Womens first semifinal, Canada vs Switzerland or Olympic Athletes from Russia reprise

12 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey

3 p.m. – Olympic Games Afternoon: Figure skating ice-dance short program encore

5 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey encore

7 p.m. – Bobsleigh: Two-man final encore

8:30 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Women's halfpipe final

10 p.m. – Ice Hockey: Men's first playoff

12:45 a.m. – Figure Skating: Ice Dance free program encore

TSN

6 a.m. – Curling ninth draw, Teams TBD (TSN2)

7 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Women's second semifinal joined in progress (TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5)

12 p.m. – Olympic Games hockey (TSN1, TSN3, TSN5)

1 p.m. – Ice Hockey: Women's second semifinal encore (TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5)

4 p.m. – Olympic Games hockey encore (TSN4)

8 p.m. – Figure Skating: Ice Dance free program (TSN1, TSN3, TSN4)

8:30 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Women's halfpipe final (TSN2)

10 p.m. – Ice Hockey: Men's first playoff (TSN2)

10:30 p.m. – Figure Skating: Ice Dance free program joined in progress (TSN5)

12 a.m. – Curling: Women's 10th draw, Canada vs China (TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5)

Sportsnet

12 a.m. – Men's curling, ninth draw, Canada vs. USA

5:45 a.m. – Long track speed skating (featuring women's team Pursuit qualifying, men's 500-metre final)

8 a.m. – Ski Jumping: Men's team large hill final joined in progress

4 p.m. – Ice Hockey: Women's second semifinal encore (Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific)

7 p.m. – Curling: Men's 10th draw Canada vs. Japan

10:45 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Men's halfpipe qualification

Sportsnet One

7 p.m. – Curling: Men's 10th draw Canada vs. Japan