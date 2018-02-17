WHL Roundup: Stanley scores twice to lead Hurricanes over Blades 5-4

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Matthew Stanley's second goal of the game stood as the winner, leading the Lethbridge Hurricanes to a 5-4 win over the Saskatoon Blades on Friday in Western Hockey League action.

Stanley also added an assist for a three-point night.

Dylan Cozens had a goal and a helper and Calen Addison and Jordy Bellerive rounded out the offence for Lethbridge (27-24-6).

Evan Fiala led the Blades (29-27-3) with a goal and two assists. Eric Florchuk, Braylon Shmyr and Logan Christensen also scored.

Hurricanes goaltender Logan Flodell stopped 35 shots. Tyler Brown started for Saskatoon, allowing four goals on eight shots in the games first five minutes. Nolan Maier stopped 9-of-10 shots the rest of the way.

---

BRONCOS 6 TIGERS 2

SWIFT CURRENT, Alta. — Beck Malenstyn scored twice as the Broncos beat Medicine Hat.

Tyler Steenbergen, Giorgio Estephan, Glenn Gawdin and Matteo Gennaro also scored for Swift Current (42-13-4).

Ryan Jevne and Henry Rybinski scored for the Tigers (28-24-7-0).

---

PATS 5 WARRIORS 3

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Josh Mahura scored twice as Regina defeated the Warriors.

Nick Henry, Jesse Gabrielle and Emil Oksanen also scored for the Pats (30-24-6).

Jayden Halbgewachs, Vince Loschiavo and Justin Almeida scored for Moose Jaw (43-10-3).

---

RAIDERS 5 WHEAT KINGS 2

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Zack Hayes's goal 3:01 into the third period stood as the winner as the Raiders downed Brandon.

Brett Leason, Regan Nagy, Vojtech Budik and Kody McDonald also scored for Prince Albert (23-23-11).

Schael Higson and Ty Lewis replied for the Wheat Kings (30-22-5).

---

ICE 5 AMERICANS 2

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Cameron Hausinger supplied the winner on a power play midway through the second period as the Ice topped Tri-City.

Gilian Kohler, Kaeden Taphorn, Peyton Krebs and Brett Davis also scored for Kootenay (25-31-3).

Morgan Geekie had both goals for the Americans (29-20-8).

---

GIANTS 2 OIL KINGS 1

LANGLEY, B.C. — Tyler Benson had a goal and an assist as the Giants edged Edmonton.

Brayden Watts also scored for Vancouver (31-18-8).

Brett Kemp scored for the Oil Kings (17-33-7).

---

REBELS 4 ROYALS 3

VICTORIA — Chris Douglas scored the winner 12:41 into the third period to lift Red Deer over the Royals.

Kristian Reichel, Mason McCarty and Brandon Cutler also scored for the Rebels (20-26-13).

Matthew Phillips, Kade Jensen and Lane Zablocki scored for Victoria (34-21-5).

---

SILVERTIPS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 3 (OT)

SEATTLE — Bryce Kindopp knocked in the winner 1:56 into overtime to lift Everett over the Thunderbirds.

Garrett Pilon scored twice for the Silvertips (37-17-4) and Kevin Davis had the other goal.

Matthew Wedman, Austin Strand and Turner Ottenbreit scored for Seattle (27-20-9).

---

ROCKETS 2 BLAZERS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Dillon Dube scored twice as the Rockets toppled Kamloops.

Brodan Salmond turned away 28 shots for Kelowna (35-18-5).

Montana Onyebuchi scored for the Blazers (26-28-4) and Dylan Ferguson turned aside 25 shots.