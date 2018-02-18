Sports

Canada beats Japan 8-3 in women's Olympic curling to get in playoff contention

GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Rachel Homan has put Canada's women's curling team into playoff contention with an 8-3 win over Japan at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The Canadians have won three straight after beginning the tournament with three losses.

Homan stole four in the fifth end to take a 6-1 lead over Satsuki Fujisawa's rink.

Japan came back with a deuce in the next end but Homan's two points in the seventh led to Fujisawa offering handshakes and conceding defeat.

The win put Canada into a tie for fourth with China and Britain at 3-3.

Canada plays China on Tuesday and Britain on Wednesday to close out the round-robin portion of the event. The top four teams after the round robin advance to the semifinals.

On the men's side, Canada's Kevin Koe faces the U.S. later Monday.

