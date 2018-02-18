Canada's Laurie Blouin fourth in big air qualifying at Pyeongchang Olympics

BOKWANG, Korea, Republic Of — Canadian Laurie Blouin is fourth after the qualifying round of the women's big air competition at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The snowboarder from Stoneham, Que., suffered a head injury when she fell during training for the women's slopestyle on Feb. 9, but went on to win a silver medal in that event.

She scored 92.25 in her second qualifying run Monday for the big air competition.

In big air, the best score from two runs counts.

Spencer O'Brien of Courtenay, B.C., was 11th after earning 76.75 points in her second run.

The top 12 competitors advance to Friday's finals.