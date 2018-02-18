Czechs beat Swiss 4-1 for 3rd win in Olympic hockey

GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — The Czech Republic will finish top of Group A in the Olympic hockey tournament after beating Switzerland 4-1 on Sunday.

Dominik Kubalik scored the game-winning goal for the Czech Republic three minutes into the third period. Michal Repik had put the Czechs ahead in the first period, though Thomas Rufenacht soon responded with a goal for Switzerland.

Roman Cervenka and Repik ensured the win with empty-netters.

Czech goaltender Pavel Francouz allowed one goal from 29 shots in his third game of the tournament.