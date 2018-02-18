Don't rule out possibility of Humphries and Moyse going for three-peat

Don't completely rule out the possibility of bobsledders Kaillie Humphries and Heather Moyse going for a three-peat together at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

They won gold at the 2010 Vancouver Games and defended their Olympic title four years later in Sochi. The veteran athletes have not raced in the same sled this season, but that doesn't mean it can't happen in Korea.

Canada will have three sleds in the women's competition at the Olympic Sliding Centre. The pairings have been announced but there could still be changes right up to the last minute.

"We're going to use all the available time that we can to get an understanding of who's the best," head coach Todd Hays said in a recent interview.

Humphries, a consistent anchor on the team for years, enjoyed another strong World Cup season. The 32-year-old Calgary driver won her fourth career overall title, this time with Phylicia George of Markham, Ont., and Melissa Lotholz of Barrhead, Alta., pushing her sled.

Humphries is tabbed to race with George while Moyse, who returned to the sport last fall after a hiatus of over three years, is set to compete with Edmonton's Alysia Rissling.

When Moyse announced comeback plans last summer, the 39-year-old from Summerside, P.E.I., made it clear her goal was to help someone on the inexperienced women's team achieve their Olympic dream.

She quickly went to work building herself up for a return and came back in early December with Rissling. Christine de Bruin of Stony Plain, Alta., is slated to race with Lotholz in the third sled.

Athletes do have input on Olympic lineup plans, but it's up to the coaching staff to make the final decision for the start of the women's competition Tuesday.

Humphries has said she simply wants to be a part of the strongest possible team.

Humphries and Lotholz finished second, first and fourth at the first three World Cup events of the season. George, a former sprinter, made her World Cup debut with Humphries in mid-December, picking up a fourth-place result before winning gold in early January.

Humphries and George also took silver in the final World Cup before the Games.

Moyse and Rissling started off slow with a 16th-place finish in their first World Cup race together. Top-10 results followed in their next two events and they closed the World Cup campaign with a pair of top-five finishes.

Rissling was sixth at last year's world championship. She won World Cup bronze last March on the Pyeongchang track.

Toronto's Cynthia Appiah and Kristen Bujnowski of Mount Brydges, Ont., will serve as alternates.

The Canadian team has not been afraid to make last-minute changes in the past.

In Sochi, Justin Kripps got the late nod to pilot the top four-man sled instead of Chris Spring. The coaching staff felt Kripps had the best grasp of the track.

It was clear going into the 2014 Games that Humphries and Moyse were the best at their respective positions on the women's team.

This time around, Humphries remains the top driver but the battle for best brakeman is too close to call.

