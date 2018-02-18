Harrison wants to win, no matter what team he's playing on

BRADENTON, Fla. — Josh Harrison is still with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and his feelings aren't much different than they were a month ago.

Harrison spoke to reporters Sunday, the day before the first workout for Pittsburgh's full squad. The 30-year-old second baseman told The Athletic last month that if the Pirates don't expect to contend in the next couple years, maybe he should be traded. Harrison says his statement was "from the heart" — but he can't dwell on it.

Pittsburgh traded outfielder Andrew McCutchen and right-hander Gerrit Cole this off-season , a retooling that inspired little confidence in the team's short-term ability to contend. Harrison says players don't need to be told everything the front office is planning, but he always wants to feel like his team is committed to winning.

