NHL suspends Devils' Wood 2 games for hit on Namestnikov

NEW YORK — New Jersey forward Miles Wood has been suspended for two games by the NHL for a blindside hit on Tampa Bay forward Vladislav Namestnikov.

The league's department of player safety issued its ruling Sunday, a day after the Devils' 4-3 win at the Lightning.

Wood was near the middle of the ice in the Tampa Bay zone and hardly broke stride in ramming Namestnikov face-first into the boards an instant after the Lighting player chipped the puck out of the zone. Wood was penalized for both boarding and roughing.