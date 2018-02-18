OHL Roundup: Jason Robertson's four-point effort leads Kingston past Kitchener

KINGSTGON, Ont. — Jason Robertson had two goals and two assists as the Kingston Frontenacs toppled the Kitchener Rangers 6-1 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League play.

Ted Nichol and Gabriel Vilardi each had a goal and two helpers while Cliff Pu and Linus Nyman also scored for the Frontenacs (31-17-8), who improved to 19-4-5 on home ice.

Givani Smith kept the Rangers (37-17-2) from being shutout.

Jeremy Helvig made 29 saves for Kingston as Luke Richardson combined with Mario Culina for 18 saves for Kitchener.

The Frontenacs went 2 for 2 on the power play while the Rangers failed to score on either of their chances with the man advantage.

---

SPITFIRES 7 FIREBIRDS 0

WINDSOR, Ont. — Cody Morgan scored twice and Michael DiPietro made 20 saves as the Spitfires blanked Flint.

Curtis Douglas had a goal and two assists and Luke Kutkevicius, William Sirman, Tyler Angle and Thomas Stevenson also scored for Windsor (26-24-5).

Garrett Forrest gave up four goals on eight shots in 14 minutes of work for the Firebirds (16-35-5), who dropped their seventh straight game.

---

OTTERS 5 STORM 4

ERIE, Pa. — Alex Gritz scored twice as the Otters got by Guelph.

Owen Headrick, Hayden Fowler and Kyle Maksimovich also scored for Erie (17-29-10). Anand Oberoi turned aside 17 shots for the win.

James McEwan, Nate Schnarr, Alexey Toropchenko and Dmitri Samorukov supplied the offence for the Storm (27-22-6). Anthony Popovich made 38 saves in defeat.

---

BATTALION 4 STEELHEADS 3 (OT)

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Justin Brazeau had a goal and two assists, including one on Brad Chenier's winner at 3:06 of overtime, to lift the Battalion over Mississauga.

Brandon Coe and Luke Burghardt also scored North Bay (26-22-8), which got as 33-save outing from Christian Propp.

Owen Tippett struck twice and Cole Carter had the other for the Steelheads (24-28-3), losers of four in a row. Emanuel Vella kicked out 31 in defeat.

---