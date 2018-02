Olympic women's hockey tournament to expand to 10 teams in 2022

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Women's hockey has gone from having an uncertain future at the Winter Olympics to expansion.

International Ice Hockey Federation president Rene Fasel says the women's hockey field in 2022 will increase by two countries to 10.

Beijing's organizing committee asked for the expansion, which helps host China get a team in the tournament.

When Canada and the U.S. outscored their opposition by a combined 88-4 at the 2010 Vancouver Games, then-president of the International Olympic Committee Jacques Rogge said "we cannot continue without improvement."

While it was unlikely women's hockey would get the heave given the IOC's desire for gender parity at the Games, it lit a fire under those in power in hockey to make the international women's game more competitive.

The 2022 expansion helps Asian teams. Japan was among the last two teams to grab a spot in the 2018 tournament and a united Koreas squad earned a berth as hosts.

The field in Pyeongchang also includes Canada, the U.S., Finland, Sweden, Switzerland and Olympic Athletes from Russia.

China finished fourth when women's hockey made its Olympic debut in 1998, but the country did not quality for either the 2014 or 2018 Winter Games.

China's hockey federation is now putting significant money behind its women's hockey program in preparation for 2022.

Two club teams — the Kunlun Red Star and the Vanke Rays — joined the Canadian Women's Hockey League this season.

The 2019 women's world championship will be 10 teams for the first time.