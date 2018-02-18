QMJHL Roundup: Rimouski beats Moncton 8-3, extends win streak to five

MONCTON, N.B. — Alexis Lafreniere and Anthony Gagnon had two goals apiece as the Rimouski Oceanic won their fifth game in a row, beating the Moncton Wildcats 8-3 on Sunday afternoon in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action

Dmitry Zavgorodniy put the Oceanic (36-14-6) ahead for good at 5:05 of the second period. Jason Imbeault, Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Ludovic Soucy also scored while Mathieu Nadeau and Samuel Dove-McFalls had three assists each.

Adam Capannelli, Jakob Pelletier and Dylan Seitz scored for the Wildcats (23-27-8), who are on a six-game slide.

Colten Ellis made 26 saves for Rimouski as Matthew Waite stopped 26-of-32 shots in 54:37 of relief to take the loss. Moncton's Mark Grametbauer started in net but was beaten on both shots he faced.

The Oceanic went 2 for 6 on the power play while the Wildcats scored once on six chances with the man advantage.

---

PHOENIX 6 DRAKKAR 3

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Evan MacKinnon scored the eventual winner at 11:12 of the third period as the Phoenix doubled up Baie-Comeau.

Felix Robert, Mathieu Olivier, Luke Green, Nicolas Poulin and Samuel Poulin also scored for Sherbrooke (25-22-9), which got 26 saves from Brendan Cregan.

Gabriel Fortier, D'Artagnan Joly and Nathan Legare found the back of the net for the Drakkar (24-28-5). Justin Blanchette kicked out 41-of-45 shots in defeat.

---

REMPARTS 4 SAGUENEENS 2

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Matthew Boucher had two goals and an assist as Quebec handed the Sagueneens their fourth loss in a row.

Louis-Filip Cote and Pascal Laberge also scored for the Remparts (32-21-5). Dereck Baribeau made 22 saves for the win.

Liam Stevens and Mathieu Desgagnes supplied the offence for Chicoutimi (22-28-4). Alexis Shank stopped 26-of-29 shots in a losing cause.

---

TIGRES 5 VOLTIGEURS 4

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Vitalii Abramov broke a 4-4 tie at 13:23 of the third period as the Tigres downed Drummondville.

Maxime Comtois had two goals and two helpers while Ivan Kosorenkov drew an assist on all five of Victoriaville's (32-20-6) goals. Etienne Montpetit earned the win with 31 saves.

Morgan Adams-Moisan struck twice while Pavel Koltygin and Connor Bramwell had the others for the Voltigeurs (36-17-3), losers of four straight. Olivier Rodrigue stopped 22 shots in defeat.

---

OLYMPIQUES 4 ARMADA 3 (OT)

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Pier-Olivier Lacombe scored a power-play goal at 4:18 of overtime as Gatineau edged the Armada to improve to 6-0-2 in its last eight games.

Alex Breton, Chris McQuaid and Metis Roelens also scored for the Olympiques (30-20-6). Tristan Berube made 22 saves for the victory.

Anthony Poulin, Pascal Corbeil and Joel Teasdale replied for the Armada (40-9-6), who still extended their point streak to 17 games (13-0-4). Emile Samson stopped 20 shots in defeat.

---