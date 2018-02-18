Red Sox re-sign Eduardo Nunez for infield insurance

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Boston Red Sox have re-signed infielder Eduardo Nunez to a one-year contract with a player option for 2019, giving them another proven second baseman to fill in while Dustin Pedroia recovers from knee surgery.

Nunez's deal was done on Sunday, the day before the Red Sox hold their first full-squad workout of spring training. He gets a guaranteed $6 million, according to multiple reports, including $4 million this season and a $2 million buyout. Nunez can reportedly exercise a $4 million option for 2019.