Reports: Hosmer, Padres agree to 8-year, $144 million deal

Free-agent first baseman Eric Hosmer has agreed to an eight-year, $144 million deal with the San Diego Padres, according to published reports Saturday night.

The 28-year-old, two-time Gold Glove winner hit a career-high .318 and matched his best from the previous season with 25 homers, and drove in 94 runs and scored 98 for the Royals last season. He also had a career-best .385 on-base percentage.

Hosmer was among the top free agents in the off-season that remained unsigned into the start of spring training. Right-hander Yu Darvish signed with the Chicago Cubs earlier this month, but Jake Arrieta and outfielder J.D. Martinez are still without contracts.

Hosmer's deal was first reported by the San Diego Union-Tribune.