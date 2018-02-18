Reports: Hosmer, Padres agree to 8-year, $144 million deal
Free-agent first baseman Eric Hosmer has agreed to an eight-year, $144 million deal with the San Diego Padres, according to published reports Saturday night.
The 28-year-old, two-time Gold Glove winner hit a career-high .318 and matched his best from the previous season with 25 homers, and drove in 94 runs and scored 98 for the Royals last season. He also had a career-best .385 on-base percentage.
Hosmer's deal was first reported by the San Diego Union-Tribune.
