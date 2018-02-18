Sports

Saturday's Games

NHL

Vancouver 6 Boston 1

Florida 6 Calgary 3

Ottawa 6 N.Y. Rangers 3

Arizona 1 Edmonton 0

Vegas 6 Montreal 3

Pittsburgh 5 Toronto 3

Los Angeles 4 Buffalo 2

Anaheim 3 Minnesota 2 (SO)

New Jersey 4 Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 3 Nashville 1

Chicago 7 Washington 1

---

AHL

Hershey 3 Belleville 0

Toronto 4 Laval 2

Grand Rapids 5 Manitoba 0

Cleveland 5 Rockford 2

Texas 1 Milwaukee 0

Charlotte 2 Syracuse 0

Hartford 3 Lehigh Valley 2 (SO)

Providence 3 Springfield 2 (OT)

Utica 5 WB/Scranton 4 (OT)

Binghamton 1 Rochester 0 (OT)

San Antonio 2 Chicago 1

Stockton 2 San Jose 1

Tucson 5 Bakersfield 4

San Diego 5 Ontario 2

---

NLL

Georgia 14 Toronto 13 (OT)

Rochester 16 Saskatchewan 11

---

