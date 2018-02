Watching the Winter Games: A look at Olympic TV highlights

Here's a look atTuesday night TV highlights at the Pyeongchang Olympics (schedule subject to change, all times ET):

CBC

12:45 a.m. – Figure Skating: Ice dance free program encore

1:45 a.m. – Curling: women's 10th draw Canada vs China joined in progress

2:30 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Men's second playoff

5 a.m. – Short Track Speed Skating: women's 1,000-metre qualifying, 3,000-metre relay final; men's 500-metre qualifying

6:45 a.m. – Bobsleigh: Women's two-man first and second heats

8:45 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Men's third playoff game joined in progress

9:30 a.m. – Figure Skating: Ice dance free program reprise

10:30 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Men's playoff TBD encore

12 p.m. – Olympic Games Hockey

3 p.m. – Olympic Games Afternoon

Figure Skating: Ice dance free program encore

5 p.m. – Olympic Games hockey encore

7 p.m. – Bobsleigh: Women's two-man first and second heats encore

8 p.m. – Short Track Speed Skating: Women's 3,000-metre relay final encore

9 p.m. – Alpine Skiing: Women's downhill final

10 p.m. – Ice Hockey: Men's first quarter-final

12:30 a.m. TBD

TSN

12 a.m. – Curling: Draw Women's 10th draw, Canada vs China (TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5)

3 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Men's second playoff joined in progress (TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5)

6 a.m. – Curling: Men, teams TBD (TSN2)

7 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Men's third playoff (TSN1, TSN3)

7 a.m. – Ice Hockey: Men's fourth playoff (TSN4, TSN5)

12 p.m. – Olympic Games hockey (TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5)

7 p.m. – Curling: Women's 11th draw, Canada vs Great Britain (TSN4, TSN5)

8 p.m. – Figure Skating: Women's short program (TSN1)

10 p.m. – Figure Skating: Women's short program joined in progress (TSN4, TSN5)

11 p.m. – Snowboarding: Men's big air qualifying (TSN3)

12 a.m. – Curling: Men's 12th draw, Canada vs Denmark (TSN3)

12:30 a.m. – Curling: Men's 12th draw, Canada vs Denmark joined in progress (TSN1, TSN4, TSN5)

Sportsnet

4:45 a.m. – Nordic Combined – Ski Jumping: Men's individual large hill

6 a.m. – Biathlon: Mixed relay final

7:45 a.m. – Nordic Combined – Cross-country skiing: Men's individual

3:30 p.m. – Olympic Games afternoon TBD encore

7:15 p.m. – Snowboarding: Men's big air qualifying (Sportsnet East)

8:45 p.m. – Alpine Skiing: Women's downhill final (Sportsnet East)

11 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing: Men's ski cross final (Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario)

Sportsnet One

6:45 a.m. – Bobsleigh: Women's two-man first and second heats

7:15 p.m. – Snowboarding: Men's big air qualifying

8:45 p.m. – Alpine Skiing: Women's downhill final