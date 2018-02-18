WHL Roundup: Dustin Wolf picks up shutout as Everett blanks Kamloops

EVERETT, Wash. — Another shutout victory for the Everett Silvertips.

Dustin Wolf stopped all 20 shots his way as the Everett Silvertips blanked the Kamloops Blazers 4-0 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Wolf picked up his fourth shutout of the season as backup to Carter Hart and improved his record to 12-5-0 with a 2.31 goals-against average and .931 save percentage. Him and Hart have combined for 11 shutouts on the season.

Martin Fasko-Rudas, Jake Christiansen, Patrick Bajkov and Bryce Kindopp scored for the Silvertips (38-17-5), who are 6-0-2 in their last eight games.

Max Palaga turned aside 38 shots for Kamloops (26-29-5), which has lost five in a row.

The Silvertips went 3 for 7 on the power play while the Blazers were 0 for 2.

---

HURRICANES 4 ICE 1

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Reece Klassen turned aside 38 shots as Lethbridge beat Kootenay for its third win in a row.

Ty Prefontaine, Jordy Bellerive, Brad Morrison and Taylor Ross supplied the offence for the Hurricanes (29-24-6).

Colton Veloso scored for the Ice (25-33-3). Duncan McGovern turned away 20-of-23 shots in a losing effort.

Lethbridge defenceman Calen Addison was given a major penalty and misconduct for checking to the head at 6:25 of the second period.

---

REBELS 4 GIANTS 2

LANGLEY, B.C. — Kristian Reichel and Brandon Cutler both scored twice as Red Deer doubled up Vancouver for its fourth straight win.

Riley Lamb kicked out 39 shots for the Rebels (21-26-13), who are 8-1-1 in their last 10.

Dawson Holt and Jared Dmytriw scored for the Giants (31-20-8). David Tendeck took the loss with 37 saves.

---

BLADES 5 HITMEN 1

CALGARY — Braylon Shmyr scored a hat trick as Saskatoon downed the Hitmen

Max Gerlach and Bradly Goethals also scored for the Blades (30-27-3), who got 32 saves from Nolan Maier.

Jakob Stukel kept the Hitmen (17-33-7) from being blanked. Nick Schneider stopped 25-of-29 shots in a losing cause.

---

PATS 4 WARRIORS 2

REGINA — Cale Fleury set up two goals before scoring the winner at 8:49 of the third period to lift the Pats over Moose Jaw.

Emil Oksanen, Sam Steel and Matt Bradley also scored for Regina (31-24-6). Max Paddock made 21 saves for the victory.

Jayden Halbgewachs and Brett Howden scored for the Warriors (43-11-3). Brody Willms kicked out 22 shots in defeat.

---

CHIEFS 5 THUNDERBIRDS 1

KENT, Wash. — Kailer Yamamoto had two goals and an assist as Spokane beat Seattle for its third straight win.

Nolan Reid, Hudson Elynuik and Jaret Anderson-Dolan also scored for the Chiefs (33-20-5). Dawson Weatherill made 25 saves for the victory.

Austin Strand scored for the Thunderbirds (28-21-9). Liam Hughes turned aside 31 shots in a losing cause.

---