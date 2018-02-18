WHL Roundup: Ryan Jevne scores winner as Tigers halt Broncos' win streak

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Ryan Jevne scored his second goal of the night 3:07 into overtime as the Medicine Hat Tigers downed the Swift Current Broncos 4-3 on Saturday in Western Hockey League action.

Bryan Lockner and Elijah Brown also scored for the Tigers (29-24-7), who trailed 3-1 in the third period before scoring three straight goals.

Glenn Gawdin, Aleksi Heponiemi and Artyom Minulin supplied the offence for the Broncos (42-13-5), who had their six-game win streak halted.

Swift Current would have jumped the Moose Jaw Warriors for first in the league standings with a win, but are tied at 89 points each with the single point earned in extra time.

Michael Bullion made 28 saves for Medicine Hat as Stuart Skinner turned aside 34 shots for the Broncos.

The Tigers went 1 for 3 on the power play while Swift Current failed to score on five chances with the man advantage.

---

WHEAT KINGS 4 RAIDERS 3

BRANDON, Man. — Rylan Bettens scored the eventual winner at 2:15 of the third and Logan Thompson made 39 saves as the Wheat Kings ended a three-game slide with a win over Prince Albert.

Ty Lewis, Marcus Sekundiak and Ty Ettinger also scored for the Wheat Kings (31-22-5).

Jordy Stallard, Brett Leason and Spencer Moe responded for the Raiders (23-24-11). Curtis Meger took the loss, giving up four goals on 10 shots.

---

HURRICANES 5 ICE 2

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Jordy Bellerive scored twice as the Hurricanes toppled Kootenay.

Dylan Cozens, Brad Morrison and Jadon Joseph also scored for Lethbridge (28-24-6), which got 29 saves from Logan Flodell.

Cameron Hausinger and Gilian Kohler found the back of the net for the Ice (25-32-3). Matt Berlin stopped 37-of-41 shots in defeat.

---

COUGARS 7 BLAZERS 6 (SO)

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Vladislav Mikhalchuk scored twice in regulation and again in the shootout as Prince George slipped past the Blazers to snap a four-game slide.

Josh Maser also scored twice while Josh Curtis and Jared Bethune had the others for the Cougars (20-30-8). Tavin Grant made 39 saves for the win.

Nick Chyzowski, Justin Sigrist, Jackson Shepard, Jermaine Loewen, Quinn Benjafield and Tylor Ludwar scored for Kamloops (26-28-5). Max Palaga combined with Dylan Ferguson for 25 saves in a losing cause.

Blazers defenceman Nolan Kneen was given a major and game misconduct for kneeing at 2:48 of the second period.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 3 SILVERTIPS 2 (SO)

EVERETT, Wash. — Dorrin Luding made 41 saves and Zack Andrusiak scored the shootout winner as Seattle beat the Silvertips to snap a four-game skid.

Blake Bargar and Jarret Tyszka scored for the Thunderbirds (28-20-9).

Martin Fasko-Rudas and Riley Sutter scored for Everett (37-17-5). Carter Hart made 30 saves in a losing cause.

---

OIL KINGS 3 ROCKETS 2 (SO)

KELOWNA, B.C. — Trey Fix-Wolansky scored in the shootout to lift Edmonton over the Rockets.

Conner McDonald and Tomas Soustal scored for the Oil Kings (18-33-7), who got a 29-save outing from Todd Scott.

Cal Foote and Braydyn Chizen supplied the goals for Kelowna (35-18-6). James Porter made 27 saves in defeat.

---

CHIEFS 5 AMERICANS 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — Jake McGrew scored once and set up two more as the Chiefs downed Tri-City.

Ty Smith, Ethan McIndoe, Luke Toporowski and Dalton Hamaliuk also scored for Spokane (32-20-5). Dawson Weatherill made 18 saves in victory.

Maxwell James scored for the Americans (29-21-8). Patrick Dea took the loss, turning aside 27-of-32 shots.

---

ROYALS 4 GIANTS 3

VICTORIA — Dino Kambeitz scored twice as the Royals defeated Vancouver to avoid a fourth straight loss.

Kambeitz scored the winner at 19:49 of the third while Tyler Soy also scored twice for the Royals (35-21-5). Griffen Outhouse made 24 saves for the win.

Ty Ronning paced the Giants (31-19-8) offence with two goals and Brayden Watts had the other. Trent Miner stopped 38 shots in a losing cause.

---