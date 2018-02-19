AP source: Nats, Benoit agree in principle for $1M, 1 year

A person with knowledge of the deal says 40-year-old reliever Joaquin Benoit and the Washington Nationals have agreed in principle to a $1 million major league contract for the 2018 season, pending a physical.

The person told The Associated Press about the agreement on Monday on condition of anonymity because it is not yet official.

Benoit is a right-hander who first got to the big leagues in 2001 and has played for eight teams. He has made 764 career appearances, with 709 out of the bullpen, mostly in middle relief, going 58-49 with a 3.83 ERA, 53 saves and 1,058 strikeouts in 1,068 2-3 innings. He finished 2017 with Pittsburgh.

ESPN.com first reported that Benoit and the Nationals had an agreement in place.

___