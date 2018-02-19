CBC to edit out French skater's exposed breast in replay of Olympic ice dance

CBC says it will edit the encore broadcast of Monday's Olympic ice dance competition to eliminate images of a French skater's breast that was exposed due to a costume malfunction.

Gabriella Papadakis's sparkling green outfit came undone in the back while she and partner Guillaume Cizeron were performing their short program.

While she tried to keep the top on during the skate, her left nipple was exposed as she was dipped by Cizeron at the end of the program.

"It was pretty distracting," she said. "It was my worst nightmare happening at the Olympics. I felt it right away, and I prayed."

CBC carried the event live as well as slow-motion replays that included the image.

Users of social media were quick to criticize CBC for airing the footage.

The network responded with a tweet explaining that it uses the local feed for the event.

"We aired this event live with no tape delay and the replay packages are provided to us by the host broadcaster," CBC said. "We will be removing these moments from our re-broadcasts."

Papadakis and Cizeron scored 81.93 to sit second behind Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir going into Tuesday's long program.

The French couple are Virtue and Moir's chief rivals for gold.

"It’s hard," said Papadakis. "You don't train to lose a few points because of a costume."