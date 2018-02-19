Cilic, Ramos Vinolas and Verdasco win at Rio Open debut

RIO DE JANEIRO — World number three Marin Cilic of Croatia won his debut at the Rio Open. The tournament's top seed beat Argentinian Carlos Berlocq 6-3, 6-2 on Monday.

Fourth seed Albert Ramos Vinolas of Spain overcame Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva in three sets: 6-3, 3-6 and 6-4.

Spaniard Fernando Verdasco also needed three sets to win. He qualified to the ATP 500 round of 16 with a 6-2, 3-6 and 6-3 victory over Argentina's Leonardo Mayer.

Second seed and world number six Dominic Thiem of Austria will debut on Tuesday in the clay tournament at Rio de Janeiro's Jockey Club.