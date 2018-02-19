Derek Jeter's blueprint begins to take shape at Marlins camp

JUPITER, Fla. — At 6-foot-3, Miami Marlins outfield prospect Monte Harrison was surprised he stood eye to eye with new CEO Derek Jeter the first time they met last week.

"I was expecting him to be a little shorter. I can see why he played 20 years," Harrison said. "I never get star-struck, but when I saw him I was like, 'Wow, this is the real deal.'"

The impact of Jeter's formidable presence was on full display Monday when the Marlins took the field for their first full-squad spring training workout. Of the 68 players in camp, 29 are new to the organization following a flurry of off-season trades Jeter swung to reduce payroll and rebuild a weak farm system.

The heavy roster turnover transformed the start of camp into a meet and greet. Holdover shortstop Miguel Rojas said he arrived a week early to get a jump on introductory handshakes.

Absent was half of last year's everyday lineup, including National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton. While Jeter and his players are anxious to turn the page, questions persist about whether he broke up a team that was on the cusp of contending after going 77-85 in 2017.

Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper said Monday he was shocked the Marlins traded their entire outfield, perhaps the best in the majors.

"I thought they were a great team," Harper said. "They just had to add a couple more pitchers and they would have been pretty damn good."

Instead of spending more, Jeter cut the payroll by about $50 million to less than $70 million. And so the Marlins — who have endured a succession of payroll purges since their most recent playoff season in 2003 — begin yet another reboot.

New majority owner Bruce Sherman joined Jeter at camp before the first full-squad workout. Speaking publicly for the first time since the sale of the team was completed in October, Sherman fully endorsed the new direction.

"From my perspective, I think the management team has made all the right moves," Sherman said. "I've been involved in every decision. I support every decision. I know our partners support every decision.

"I realize the fans are disappointed at some of the trades we made. But I've seen a change. People understand we're building something for the future that is sustainable."

Jeter met with the team before the workout and said his message was that the Marlins are creating a first-class organization that starts with the players.

"We're going to have the right people on the field who understand it's a privilege to wear a major league uniform, a privilege to wear a Marlins uniform," Jeter said. "This is something we're building. It's going to take a lot of work. Today is the beginning of that."

Players who weren't part of the off-season exodus expressed support for Jeter's reboot.

"I feel we're building something here," Rojas said. "It's something we needed to do, and I'm all in."

There was plenty of enthusiasm among the young newcomers in the clubhouse. Outfielder Lewis Brinson, acquired in the trade that sent outfielder Christian Yelich to Milwaukee, grew up in South Florida a Marlins fan and was excited to be assigned the uniform number of his favourite player, retired outfielder Juan Pierre.

"My jersey was in my locker, and it looked good," Brinson said. "I'm about to go take a picture of it now."

Brinson has a strong chance to make the opening day lineup after hitting .331 with 13 homers in 2017 for Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Harrison, also acquired in the Yelich trade, might be a year or more away — as reflected by his uniform number 93. But when he first met the new CEO last week, Harrison was encouraged to discover he's on Jeter's radar.

"He said, Hey, Monte, how you doing?'" Harrison said with a laugh. "I'm like, 'Oh, you know my name? I feel special.'"

___