Former Olympian calls on social media users to not share wardrobe malfunction

TORONTO — Former Olympian Nicole Forrester says the live broadcast of the wardrobe malfunction during Sunday night's ice dance competition at the Pyeongchang Games was unfortunate and unavoidable.

But the former Canadian high-jump champion says social media users can avoid amplifying the incident and making it worse by not retweeting and sharing the uncensored images.

"The issue I take more is how the public reacts thereafter and people having the grace and the maturity to be sensitive to how someone might be feeling and the idea that you might feel mortified," said Forrester, an assistant professor in Ryerson University's RTA School of Media.

"You don't actually want to have the world retweeting and not being sensitive in that sense, so I would hold more accountability to the general public as being morally and ethically correct."

Forrester said she felt mortified for French skater Gabriella Papadakis when her costume became loose and revealed one of her breasts while performing on ice with Guillaume Cizeron.

The live performance on CBC was quickly followed by a slow-motion replay.

While some Canadian social media users criticized CBC for airing the footage, which was carried live around 11:20 p.m. ET, the network responded with a tweet explaining that it uses the local feed for the event and that the footage would be edited out of encore broadcasts.

A CBC spokesperson was not available for comment Monday.

"It's not the first time we've seen incidents like this happen, whether it's an athlete being interviewed right after in the heat of the moment or a performance at the Super Bowl or something," Forrester said.

"I think those are the woes of live broadcasting and it happens."

Forrester noted that some female athletes have to wear minimal clothing out of necessity for their sport.

"In track, where you're wearing skimpy outfits and certainly as the race is unfolding, especially a 400 and that, it's not uncommon for the briefs to ride up a girl's butt. It goes with the sport."

Forrester feels the CBC on-air personalities handled the situation well and noted that some viewers watching in real-time may not have even noticed the embarrassing moment until it was shared on social media.

Even if it hadn't been broadcast live, there was still an audience in the ice rink who could have captured the mishap and shared it on social media, she added.

Forrester hopes people realize the impact they can have on the athletes who are at "the pinnacle of their career" and added Papadakis still has to compete in the long program on Tuesday.

"For her to come back and have a solid performance for the long program would speak highly to her focus and mental game," she said.

"They're at a disadvantage because of this and now they've got to come back and reset themselves and refocus and be able to perform and still maybe possibly feel that weight of some form of humiliation of what has happened."