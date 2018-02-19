Italy VAR chief: Incidents to be shown on stadium screens
Decisions which have been changed on video review could soon be shown on the giant screens in Italian stadiums, offering soccer fans more clarity.
The video assistant referee system was introduced in Italy at the start of the season and has been criticized for leaving supporters in the stadiums blind sometimes as to what is happening on the pitch or why a decision has been changed.
The head of the project in Italy, Roberto Rosetti, told Radio Anch'io Sport on Monday: "Probably in a few months' time we'll be able to see on big screens in the stadiums images of the decisions that have been changed and why they have been changed."
Rosetti admits they need to "improve on the uniformity of both interpretation and intervention" but says the positive effect of the VAR can clearly be seen by "the drastic reduction in bookings for protests and anti-sporting
