Jackets' Foligno out 1-2 weeks with lower-body injury
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno will miss one to two weeks with a lower-body injury.
Foligno was injured in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh. After the game, teammate Cam Atkinson said Foligno was cut by a skate.
Foligno has 13 goals and 13 assists in 59 games for the Blue Jackets, who are in a tight race to make the playoffs.
The team also said
