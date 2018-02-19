MacEwen, Hamilton lead AHL Comets in 5-4 win over Senators

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Zack MacEwen and Wacey Hamilton had a goal and an assist apiece to lead the Utica Comets to a 5-4 win over the Belleville Senators on Monday in American Hockey League action.

David Dziurzynski, Reid Boucher and Tony Cameranesi also scored for Utica (29-14-10), which has picked up at least a point in 10 straight game. The Comets are the AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks.

Ben Sexton scored three goals, including one shorthanded, to lead the Senators (21-30-4). Nick Paul had a goal and an assist. Belleville is the minor league club for the Ottawa Senators.

Utica goaltender Richard Bachman made 30 saves.