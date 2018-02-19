O'Brien scores twice as Bears beat Marlies 5-2 to extend winning streak
TORONTO — Liam O'Brien scored twice as the Hershey Bears defeated the Toronto Marlies 5-2 on Monday to extend their American Hockey League win streak to four games.
Nathan Walker, Jeremy Langlois and Tyler Graovac also scored for Hershey (22-25-7) and Dustin Gazley chipped in with three assists.
Miro Aaltonen and Rinat Valiev, while shorthanded in the third period, supplied the offence for the Marlies (38-13-1), the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Bears goaltender Pheonix Copley stopped 27 shots. Toronto's Garret Sparks made 22 saves.
