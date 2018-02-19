Two-man golden glory highlights five things to know from Day 10 in Pyeongchang

From a gold-medal performance in two-man bobsled to a dazzling performance in ice dancing, here are five things to know from Day 10 of competition at the Pyeongchang Winter Games:

TWO-MAN GLORY — Two-man bobsled pilot Justin Kripps tied for gold with Germany's Francesco Friedrich for Canada's first medal in the discipline since 2006. The Summerland, B.C., product and brakeman Alex Kopacz of London, Ont., slid to a combined four-run time of three minutes 16.86 seconds. Kripps joins Pierre Lueders, who took gold at the 1998 Games in Nagano, Japan, as the only Canadians to top an Olympic podium in two-man. Lueders also won two-man silver at the 2006 Olympics in Turin, Italy, for the country's other medal in the discipline.

ICE DANCE DARLINGS — Star ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are in top form heading into Tuesday's free skate. The three-time world champions topped their own world record in the short dance with 83.67 points. They lead French rivals Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, who scored 81.93. Virtue, a 28-year-old from London, Ont., and the 30-year-old Moir, from Ilderton, Ont., won Olympic gold in Vancouver in 2010. They lost to Americans Meryl Davis and Charlie White four years later in Sochi, and then took two seasons off, returning in hopes of reclaiming gold.

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY — Canada's women's hockey team will play for Olympic gold again. The Canadians blanked the Olympic Athletes from Russia 5-0 in their semifinal to book a ticket into Thursday's final against the United States. Canada will be seeking a fifth straight gold medal. Since women's hockey made its Olympic debut in 1998, Canada and the U.S. have met in every final except 2006 when the Americans were upset by Sweden in the semifinal.

LOOKING SHARPE — Skier Cassie Sharpe of Comox, B.C., scored 93.40 to take the top spot in qualifying for the women's halfpipe. She said she pumps herself up by listening to M.O.P.'s rap classic "Ante Up" before she drops into the pipe. Calgary's Rosalind Groenewoud qualified 11th with a score of 73.20.