Vikings hire ex-Raiders offensive co-ordinator Todd Downing
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have hired Todd Downing as a senior offensive assistant, bringing him back to his hometown team after serving last year as offensive
Downing will begin his 18th season in the NFL, the first five of which were with the Vikings as an intern, systems analyst and quality control coach. He was promoted to offensive
Downing has also been with the St. Louis Rams, Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills. He played quarterback at Eden Prairie High School, just a few miles from Vikings headquarters. Downing first started coaching at his alma mater under Mike Grant, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Vikings coach Bud Grant.
