A quick look at the Olympic women's hockey gold-medal game
PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — A quick look at the Olympic women's hockey gold-medal game between Canada and the United States on Thursday:
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Canada
Marie-Philip Poulin — Golden goaler in Canada's last two Olympic wins, her clutch goal-scoring abilities will be required again.
Laura Fortino — An impact player at both ends of the ice, the defender played 30 minutes in the 2014 final.
United States
The Lamoureuxs — Twins Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson are double scoring threats.
Maddie Rooney — Zero Olympic experience prior to these games, but the 20-year-old posted three wins against Canada in pre-tournament games this winter.
KEYS TO THE GAME
Canada — Get the puck behind U.S. defenders and test Rooney early and often. Stay out of the penalty box.
United States — Use speed and puck possession skills to make Canadians chase. Force them into penalty trouble and let power play go to work.
