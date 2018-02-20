AP Source: Eagles promote Mike Groh to offensive co-ordinator
A
A
Share via Email
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles will promote Mike Groh from wide receivers coach to offensive
Running backs coach Duce Staley, who also interviewed for the offensive
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team hadn't officially announced the moves.
Groh replaces Frank Reich, who left the Super Bowl champions to become head coach for Indianapolis. DeFilippo left to become Minnesota's offensive
Groh joined the Eagles last season and helped a receiver corps that included newcomers Alshon Jeffery, Torrey Smith and Mack Hollins. He also played a role in Nelson Agholor's improvement.
Taylor had been Philadelphia's offensive quality control and assistant quarterbacks coach.
___
More AP NFL: https://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Judge rules shouting 'vulgar' slur FHRITP against reporter not a crime
-
CBC to edit out French skater's exposed breast in Olympic replays
-
'My worst nightmare’: French ice dancer’s wardrobe malfunction broadcast around the world
-
Police look for man who threatened to kill dog, swore at group on Halifax-area trail