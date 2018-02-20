Arvidsson lifts Predators to 3-2 win over Red Wings
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
DETROIT — Viktor Arvidsson scored his third goal in two games and the Nashville Predators ended their seven-game losing skid against Detroit with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.
Scott Hartnell and Kyle Turris also scored, and Juuse Saros stopped 34 shots for the Predators, who ended a three-game losing streak in Detroit since a win on Nov. 19, 2013.
Andreas Athanasiou and Tomas Tatar scored for the Red Wings, and Jimmy Howard finished with 26 saves.
The Predators grabbed the lead just 4:18 into the opening period. Roman Josi's wrist shot from the point deflected off the right skate of Nashville forward Hartnell before settling into the net behind Howard.
It was 2-0 Predators at 9:35 of the first. Josi's wrist shot squeezed through the legs of Wings
The Red Wings got on the board at 10:12 of the second as Athanasiou slipped behind the Nashville
The Predators increased their margin to 3-1 4:50 into the third period. The puck skipped over the stick of Wings
Detroit pulled within a goal at 7:54 of the third. From a goalmouth scramble, Tatar jammed a loose puck past Saros.
NOTES: The Red Wings recalled G Jared Coreau from AHL Grand Rapids to replace G Petr Mrazek, traded Monday to Philadelphia. ... Red Wings D Mike Green missed his third straight game due to an upper-body injury. ... The Predators are 5-1-1 in the second game of back to backs this season.
UP NEXT
Predators: Host San Jose on Thursday night.
Red Wings: Host Buffalo on Thursday night.