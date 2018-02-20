Canada-US women's hockey final highlight Thursday in Pyeongchang

Canada looks to win its fifth straight Olympic gold medal in women's hockey at the Pyeongchang Games on Thursday. Here are five things to watch:

RENEWED RIVALRY — Canada will face the arch-rival United States in the gold-medal game of the women's hockey tournament. It will be the fifth time the two teams have faced each other in the Olympic final since women's hockey was introduced to the program at the 1998 Nagano Games. The Canadians have won gold at the past four Olympics. Canada finished atop Group A at this year's Games with a perfect 3-0 record in the preliminary round. The Americans were second in the group with a 2-1 mark. The one defeat was a 2-1 loss to Canada on Feb. 15.

GO BIG OR GO HOME — Snowboarders Laurie Blouin and Spencer O'Brien will represent Canada in the women's big air final. Blouin is competing for her second medal of the Olympics, having won slopestyle on Feb. 12 event after sustaining a head injury in training. Each snowboarder will get three runs down the big air jump, with their highest score counting in the final rankings.

PIED PIPERS — Canadians Mike Riddle and Noah Bowman are two of the 12 men competing in the skiing halfpipe final. They were seventh and ninth respectively in qualifying on Tuesday, and will have to perform significantly better to reach the podium. Riddle, from Sherwood Park, Alta., was 12.2 points behind leader Aaron Blunck of the United States in qualifying. Each skier will get three runs down the halfpipe with their best score counting.

ROCK ON — It will be a big day for curling fans as the men's semifinals are the highlight. Calgary's Kevin Koe is looking to defend Canada's gold medal, won in 2014 by Brad Jacobs. Canada already has a curling medal at the Pyeongchang Games, a gold from mixed doubles partners John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes.

