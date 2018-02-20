Decision on Ohtani's first game still being mapped out
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Angels manager Mike Scioscia says the spring training game plan for Shohei Ohtani is still being mapped out.
On Tuesday, Scioscia said Ohtani will throw a bullpen session on Thursday and a decision will be made after that on when the multi-talented Japanese pitcher/hitter will make his first appearance in a spring training game.
Scioscia wouldn't rule out a weekend appearance, saying only "we'll see," but said it's unlikely Ohtani would make any pinch-hitting appearances early in spring training.
Ohtani, followed by a horde of Japanese reporters and TV crews, has been the major subject of attention since pitchers and catchers reported to the team's training facility in Tempe last week.
