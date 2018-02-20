Five things to know Tuesday from the Winter Games

Canada won two gold medals and bid farewell to two of its most successful figure skaters Tuesday, the 11th day of the Pyeongchang Olympics. Here are five things to know:

---

RIDING OFF INTO A GOLDEN SUNSET — Canadian ice dance darlings Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir ended their illustrious career as the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history. In what was likely their final competitive performance, Virtue and Moir won ice dance gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Games after scoring 122.40 points in the free program for a world-best combined score of 206.07. France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron recorded a world-best 123.35 in the long program to finish second with a combined score of 205.28.

---

ANTE UP — Cassie Sharpe of Comox, B.C., dominated the women's ski halfpipe from start to finish, earning a gold medal in her Olympic debut. The 25-year old had nailed down the top spot in qualifying on Monday and then immediately took hold of first in Tuesday's final. Her initial run of 94.40 put her in first place and she was the only skier who could top it, delivering a 95.80 that stood up for the win. Her closest competition fell in the final run, allowing Sharpe to do a triumphant victory lap down the halfpipe to the sounds M.O.P.'s "Ante Up," her favourite song.

---

DOUBLE DOWN — Canada has two chances at another medal in the halfpipe after freestyle skiers Mike Riddle of Sherwood Park, Alta., and Calgary's Noah Bowman qualified for Thursday's final in seventh and ninth position respectively. American Aaron Blunck was the top qualifier and, like Sharpe, will get to go last for all three runs.

---

CURLING ON THE EDGE — Rachel Homan and her Canadian rink are on the brink of missing the curling playoffs after a 7-5 loss to China. China's Bingyu Wang stole a deuce in the second end and then added three in the fifth to deal Homan the loss. The Canadians dropped to 3-4 and seventh in the round-robin standings. Homan will need to win her two remaining games and have key opponents lose their games to make the top four and advance to the semifinals. On the men's side, Kevin Koe scored a deuce in the third and sixth ends to top Japan 8-4. The win thrusts Koe (5-3) into a three-way tie for second with Britain and South Korea.

---

HOCKEY QUARTERFINALS — Canada will face Finland in the quarterfinals of the men's hockey competition. The Finns cemented the meeting with the Canadians by downing South Korea 5-2 on Tuesday in a qualification-round match. Canada is 42-14-2 against Finland in Olympic and world championship play. The Finns ranked fifth among the 12 teams after the preliminary round, finishing second to Sweden in Group C after beating Germany 5-2 and Norway 5-1 before losing 3-1 to the Swedes.