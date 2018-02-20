French league: Troyes draws vs Dijon to edge clear of danger
TROYES, France — Troyes edged two points clear of the French league relegation zone by drawing 0-0 with Dijon on Tuesday in a rescheduled fixture.
Naim Sliti came close to winning it for Troyes when a curling strike beat goalkeeper Erwin Zelazny in the 74th minute, but it hit the crossbar.
Moments earlier, Troyes striker Julio Tavares provided a decisive defensive intervention by denying Samuel Grandsir.
Dijon is four points ahead of Troyes in 15th place. The match was originally set to be played on Feb. 3 but was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
